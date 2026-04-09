Shop JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theater Shop

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As August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone returns to Broadway, buy merch from the star-studded production! Be the first to buy merchandise from the show, including a beanie, music scarf, pin set, tote, mug, hoodie, and tee.

Now in previews at the Barrymore Theatre, Joe Turner's Come and Gone stars Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer,” along with Ruben Santiago-Hudson as ‘Bynum Walker,’ Joshua Boone as ‘Herald Loomis,’ Maya Boyd as ‘Molly Cunningham,’ Savannah Commodore and Dominique Skye Turner sharing the role of ‘Zonia Loomis,’ Abigail Onwunali as ‘Martha Loomis,’ Bradley Stryker as ‘Rutherford Selig,’ Tripp Taylor as ‘Jeremy Furlow,’ Christopher Woodley and Jackson Edward Davis sharing the role of ‘Reuben Scott,’ and Nimene Sierra Wureh as ‘Mattie Campbell.’

The Debbie Allen-directed production is now in previews, with an opening night set for Saturday, April 25.

Joe Turner Logo Beanie

Find your place to fit with this beanie featuring the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo.

One size fits most



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Joe Turner Music Scarf

Discover your song with this scarf featuring the quote, "You just start from where you find yourself," along with the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo.

Material: Chiffon

Product measures approx. 30" x 30"



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Joe Turner Pin Set

Shine like new money when you wear this set of two pins inspired by Joe Turner's Come and Gone.

Designs include Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo "Love and Laughter"





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Joe Turner Right There Tote

Find what you want in this tote featuring the quote, "Just when it look like you ain't never gonna find what you want… You look up, and it's standing right there." Along with the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo.

Material: Heavy cotton canvas

Product measures approx. 20" x 15" x 5"



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Joe Turner Boarding House Mug

Start your mornings with this mug featuring the logo for Seth Holly's boarding house on one side, and the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo on the other.

Beverage capacity: 12 oz.

Material: Ceramic

Hand wash recommended



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Joe Turner Unisex Shining Hoodie

Shine in style with this pullover style hoodie featuring the quote, “You shining like new money,” on the back, and the Joe Turner’s Come and Gone logo on the front.

Unisex fit

Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Polyester



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Joe Turner Unisex Logo Tee

Celebrate an August Wilson classic with this tee featuring the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo.

Unisex fit

Material: 100% pre-shrunk cotton