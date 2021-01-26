Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights For THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Joe Tracz and Rob Rokicki's Broadway musical The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. The original musical adaption of Rick Riordan's New York Times bestselling novel is now available globally to professional and amateur theaters. For more information visit concordsho.ws/performlightningthief

"I've heard from so many fans asking when The Lightning Thief would be available for licensing, and after Concord's incredible success licensing Be More Chill, I'm thrilled to partner with them again to bring Percy Jackson's epic story to theaters and audiences around the world," said Tracz.

"I'm thrilled that Concord Theatricals will be licensing our show. It's an incredible platform, and we're excited to have the opportunity to share this story, that we love so much, with people around the world," added Rokicki.

"We're delighted to continue to represent Joe (Be More Chill), Rob (Monstersongs, Punk Rock Girl), and TheaterWorksUSA with this imaginative musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's modern classic," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. "This show has delighted audiences on and off Broadway and across North America, and we're looking forward to helping demigods create their own camps around the world."

Produced on Broadway by TheaterWorksUSA and Martian Entertainment, The Lightning Thief played a strictly limited holiday engagement at the Longacre Theatre in fall 2019. This followed the successful conclusion of a 32-city North American First National Tour, where it was celebrated by audiences and critics alike. The show was originally commissioned, developed and produced off-Broadway by TheaterWorksUSA.

With a book by Joe Tracz and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson. As a son of Poseidon, he has newly discovered powers he cannot control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.

The Lightning Thief, by Rick Riordan, was published in 2005 to the delight of Rick's two young sons who first heard the adventures of Percy Jackson in the form of bedtime stories. This novel for young readers was an overnight success, inspiring not only four more Percy Jackson books, but a second and third series of five books each, which have sold more than 175 million copies worldwide in 42 languages to date. As of January 10, the Percy Jackson & The Olympians series has been on the New York Times Bestsellers list for 557 weeks.