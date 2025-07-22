Concert Artists Guild Reveals New Artist Selection Process for 75th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking ahead to its 75th anniversary in 2026, Concert Artists Guild has revealed a major update to its artist selection process. Starting with the 2025–2026 season, CAG will shift from its annual competition to a dynamic, year-round artist selection model designed to prioritize accessibility, flexibility, and a deeper understanding of each artist's unique artistry and career trajectory.

The new process will feature an open call application with a significantly reduced processing fee, live screenings around the country, Recommendation and Artistic Advisory Committees comprising trusted colleagues throughout the industry, and active scouting on the part of CAG.

This groundbreaking shift reflects CAG's unwavering commitment to fostering emerging talent in a way that aligns with the realities of today's arts landscape and increases accessibility—financially, geographically, and in terms of artists' availability—ensuring that more exceptional talent can benefit from the organization's support and programs.

“Flexibility and accessibility are key,” said Tanya Bannister (President of CAG), “We want to take artists on at the right time for them and for us—when the partnership can be most impactful. This allows us to build a more meaningful relationship with each artist, getting to know them deeply throughout the review process rather than basing decisions on a single performance.”

As part of this transformation, every artist selected through this new process will be honored with the prestigious CAG Louis & Susan Meisel Prize, celebrating both artistic excellence and the forward-thinking approach that will carry CAG into its next 75 years. The prize is open to eligible instrumentalists, vocalists, ensembles, and conductors.

A newly formed Artistic Advisory Committee—made up of distinguished figures from across the classical music landscape—will offer insight and feedback throughout the process:

Jenny Bilfield, President and CEO – Washington Performing Arts

Geoffrey John Davies, Founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief – The Violin Channel

Andre Dowell, Chief Programming Officer – Sphinx Organization

David Frost, GRAMMY-winning Record Producer and Pianist

Leila Getz, Founder and Artistic Director – Vancouver Recital Society

Elizabeth Helgeson, Director, Artistic Planning and Administration – New York Philharmonic

Charles Letourneau, Executive Vice President, Director of Artistic Planning – Festival Napa Valley

Kevin Kwan Loucks, CEO – Chamber Music America

Katie McGuinness, Chief Artistic Officer – Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Felipe Nieto, Vice President, Artist Manager – Arts Management Group

Nicholas Russotto, Executive Director, Tisch Music – The 92nd Street Y

Marna Seltzer, Artistic and Executive Director – Princeton University Concerts

Simon Woods, President and CEO - League of American Orchestras

Arianna Zukerman, Manager, Artistic Administration – Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts

To ensure the integrity and fairness of this new selection model, CAG has chosen not to include any individuals affiliated with academic institutions on its Artistic Advisory Committee, avoiding any potential conflicts of interest. However, teachers, conservatory and university leaders, and other academic professionals will have the opportunity to participate in the process by serving on the Recommendation Committee, which nominates artists for consideration throughout the year.

This exciting evolution will be celebrated during the inaugural CAG Louis & Susan Meisel Awards Ceremony & Showcase on Monday, May 11, 2026, where selected artists will be honored and presented to the public in a celebratory concert event.

As Concert Artists Guild enters its 75th season, it remains steadfast in its mission to champion and empower the next generation of exceptional artists, now with a more inclusive, flexible, and artist-centered approach that reflects the realities of today's performing arts world.