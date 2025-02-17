Composers Concordance to Present PROTEST SONGS at The Stonewall Inn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 5 PM, at the world-famous Stonewall Inn in the West Village, Composers Concordance will present Protest Songs. We are living in perilous times, where our freedoms, our democracies, and our artistic expressions are being threatened by far-right radicals and an unhinged dictator wannabe in the White House. This is when artists need to stand up and protest.

Protest music has a long history in this country, with songs addressing social injustice, war, and civil rights. At this event, we will present brand-new songs of protest at the most fitting location: the Stonewall Inn—the site of the 1969 Stonewall riots, which ignited the gay liberation movement and the modern fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States. The event will feature the Bowers Fader Duo, Laurie Towers/John Pietaro Duo and many composer/performers in works by Lynn Bechtold, Seth Boustead, Frank Brickle, Shanan Estreicher, Gilbert Galindo, Patrick Grant, Eugene W. McBride, Carman Moore, Gene Pritsker, Carolyn Steinberg, Randall Woolf

Featured compositions include: 'Voters' with words & music by Carolyn Steinberg which will contain an audience participation sing along, 'Lock Him Up' with words & music by Eugene W. McBride, 'Despair Plus Action' with words & music by Patrick Grant and Gene Pritsker's 'Protest Songs Cycle' on three poems of John Pietaro. This event will be Live-streamed on the Composers Concordance FB page

Composers Concordance Presents

Protest Songs

Featuring Mezzo Soprano Jessica Bowers Singing New Political Protest Songs

Composers: Lynn Bechtold, Seth Boustead, Frank Brickle, Shanan Estreicher, Gilbert Galindo, Patrick Grant, Eugene W. McBride, Carman Moore, Gene Pritsker, Carolyn Steinberg, Randall Woolf.

Performers: Bowers Fader Duo, Jessica Bowers - mezzo soprano, Oren Fader - guitar.

The Red Microphone: John Pietaro: poetry and percussion, Laurie Towers: lead electric bass, Others TBA