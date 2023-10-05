Composers Concordance to Present CHARTS & GRAPHICS: A Concert of New Music

Saturday, November 4th, 2023 at The Delancey.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

Composers Concordance to Present CHARTS & GRAPHICS: A Concert of New Music

On Saturday, November 4th, 2023 at The Delancey,Composers Concordance presents 'Charts & Graphics', a concert featuring new music written in the forms of charts and/or utilizing graphic notation, to be performed by CompCord Ensemble: Jason Hwang - violin, Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet, Gene Pritsker - guitar, Jay Elfenbein - bass, and Damien Bassman - drums.

Featured compositions include Gene Pritsker's 'unCHARTed Deconstructed #3' (World Premiere), Jay Elfenbein's 'Maddy Waddy', Dan Cooper's 'The Five Sauces' - inspired by a cartoon by Adam Holzman, and Michael Poast's 'Color Music Timelessness Spatial Quintet' - utilizing an alternative notation system created by the composer.

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

Performance Details: 

Composers Concordance Presents

'Charts & Graphics'

Music Featuring Graphics

and Lead Sheets

Saturday, Nov. 4th, 2023

5:30pm

The Delancey

168 Delancey St, NYC

TICKETS

$10 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Dan Cooper, Jay Elfenbein, Jason Hwang,

Ginka Mizuki, Michael Poast, Gene Pritsker

Performers:

CompCord Ensemble:

Jason Hwang - violin

Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet

Gene Pritsker - guitar

Jay Elfenbein - bass

Damien Bassman - drums

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

"Composers Concordance..a veritable New York new music institution of concerts, album production and multiple ensembles under a sweeping, tenacious brand, thriving on the emulsion of contemporary classical, free improv, jazz and rock, overt humor and fearless political statements, all very much in evidence..The ensemble..was masterful throughout."-John Pietaro, The New York City Jazz Record

Please follow NYC Covid-19 protocols & updates:

https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-main.page

https://www.nycgo.com/coronavirus-information-and-resources-for-travelers

2023-2024 SEASON SITE




2023 Regional Awards


