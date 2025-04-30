Composers Concordance to Present 15th Annual Comp-Play-Comp Marathon 'Motion'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On May 25th, 2025 Composers Concordance will return to DROM for the 15th Annual Comp-Play-Comp Marathon, featuring, naturally, this year's theme: 'Motion.' More than 20 innovative composer-performers will present freshly-minted works in a relaxed, joyful setting in which creativity and experimentation take center stage. The annual marathon focuses on the simple question "What kind of music do composers write when they know they are one of the performers?" For 15 years, we've continued to explore this idea, and always find the responses to be both surprising and artistically satisfying.

Featured compositions this year include Gene Pritsker's 'Hand Motion'; Makia Matsumura's 'Piano Rain II'; Maria Tegzes's 'Timelapse Aperture'; and Debra Kaye's 'Ukraine 2022' with a poem by Roger Aplon.

The full list of composer / performers includes Seth Boustead, Angela Babin, Dan Cooper, Artie Dibble, Evan Francis.Debra Kaye, Joshua Mirman, Makia Matsumura, Sam Muccio,

Alon Nechushtan,Gene Pritsker, Ted Sabety, Steve Sandberg, David Saperstein, Wade Schuman,

Maria Tegzes, Robert Voisey, David Wolfson, Mark Zaki, Lesi Mei - piano, Todd Rewoldt - sax, Mark Svenvold, Martha Hollander - Vocals, Roger Aplon - recitation, Elam Friedlander - Acoustic Bass, Hamir Atwal - Drums.

All five festival concerts will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page. Join us for all five bold and eclectic performances as we celebrate the pulse of contemporary music in New York City-and the visionary composers who make it the global hub of boundary-pushing sound.