Composers Concordance Will Present Machiko Ozawa And Tasos Papastamou In A Two-Violin Program At The Shrine

Composers Concordance will present violinists Machiko Ozawa and Tasos Papastamou on January 11 at 8pm at the Shrine World Music Venue in a program of genre-blurring works for two violins, electronics, and newly developed collaborations. The event will feature guest appearances by Marshall Coid and Gene Pritsker.

The evening will include compositions by Coid, Ozawa, Papastamou, and Pritsker, spanning chamber music, hybrid stylistic approaches, and electronically infused sound worlds as part of Composers Concordance’s continuing commitment to contemporary creation.