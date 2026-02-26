Composers Concordance To Present GENERATIONS XV At The Stonewall Inn

Composers Concordance will present GENERATIONS XV on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the historic Stonewall Inn. The annual program showcases winners of the organization’s composition competition for artists age 25 or younger and 65 or older.

This year’s featured composers are Asher Lurie, recognized for Voltage Rip, and Maurizio Najt, honored for Coffee Rush Dance. Their electro-acoustic works will be performed alongside music by Bechtold, Cooper, Galindo, Pritsker, Soldier, and others.

Performers for the evening include Suzuki, Hackl, Tegzes, Rowe, and Pritsker.