Composers Concordance Presents A Concert With Limited, In-Person Audience At NYC's Michiko Studios

The concert will be held on September 19th at 8pm EDT at Michiko Studios in NYC.

Composers Concordance presents Now Is the Winter of Our Discotheque on September 19th at 8pm EDT at Michiko Studios in NYC. The concert program combines two highly contrasting subjects--Shakespeare and Disco music--with nine composers creating compositions inspired by this unusual theme.

Tickets: $30, must be purchased in advance. The first 10 people will be the in-person audience. Ticket price for in-person audience includes free drinks.

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/now-is-the-winter-of-our-discotheque-tickets-117549757489

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/1273056319701927/

At a bar-restaurant in midtown Manhattan, the idea came up in a conversation between Gene Pritsker, Dan Cooper, Franz Hackl, and David Saperstein. As they asked composers to write for this strange combination of literature and genre, great titles started pouring in, including: Shake(speare) Yo' Booty! by Christopher Vassiliades, Disco Billy at the Roller Derby by Paul Carlon, A Plague Upon Both Your Houses! by Jay Elfenbein, Light Seeking Light by Roger Tréfousse, and A Dance For All Seasons by David Saperstein. Also to be performed are new works by Gene Pritsker based on the event's title, as well as Lullaby by Dan Cooper, inspired by Titania's Lullaby from A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Now Is the Winter of Our Discotheque is the 1st concert of 'Comp / Lit,' Composers Concordance's ongoing festival on the theme of music and literature, to be presented throughout the 2020-21 season.

The concert will also be live streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.

