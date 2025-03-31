Composer Peri Mauer's THINGS GOING BY Will Premiere This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Composer Peri Mauer's new piece Things Going By for oboe, clarinet, and bassoon will be premiered March 31, 2025, 7pm, at Lucille's Coffee and Cocktail, located at 26 Macombs Place, NY NY 10039. It will be performed by Sugar Hill Salon Chamber Players Mekhi Gladden oboe, David Valbuena clarinet, Alex Davis bassoon. Also on the program are works by Caleb A. Smith, Grace Coberly, Pixinguinha, Leanna Primiani, and João Ripper. Free admission.

Peri Mauer's music has been featured in concerts presented by Quintet of the Americas, Da Capo Chamber Players, Access Contemporary Music, Bargemusic, Women Composers Festival of Hartford, Gamper Festival of Contemporary Music in Bowdoin, Maine, Bard College, Collide-O-Scope Music, Vassar College, Composers Concordance, among others. She recently received high praise from New York Classical Review for the premiere performance of her orchestral work Woman on a Journey, commissioned by New York Repertory Orchestra, calling it a "gorgeous, moving, imaginative, finely shaped piece." She is a recipient of the ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund Award for her participation in the 2023 Composers Now Festival, multiple ASCAP Plus Awards, grants and commissions from Quintet of the Americas, Access Contemporary Music, New York Repertory Orchestra, Jackson Heights Orchestra, LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, New Music USA, Composers Now, Meet the Composer, among others. Her music has been a regular feature in Princeton, NJ's ASCAP award-winning WPRB Classical Discoveries radio program.

Also a professional cellist fluent in many styles of music and improvisation, Ms. Mauer has performed with such groups as American Symphony Orchestra, Encompass New Opera Theater, Radio City Music Hall Orchestra, Darmstadt Ensemble, NYU Contemporary Players, and frequently performs at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Merkin Kaufman Hall, le poison rouge, DiMenna Center for Classical Music, National Opera America, among many others. She can be seen playing her cello in the Golden Globe and Creative Arts Emmy Award winning Amazon TV series Mozart in the Jungle.