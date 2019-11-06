Complete Casting Announced For GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY on Broadway - Austin Scott and More Join!

Complete casting has been announced today for the Broadway production of the hit musical Girl from the North Country. Austin Scott, star of FX's "Pose" and Hamilton, will join the company in the role of Joe Scott. Also announced are new ensemble members Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange.

They join previously announced cast members Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country - the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

In what Ben Brantley declares to be "the most imaginative and inspired use to date of a popular composer's songbook," Girl from the North Country is set at a guesthouse at the crossroads of the nation. Wanderers at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love, all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.

During the critically-praised, sold-out run at The Public Theater, The New York Times raved Girl from the North Country "is as close as mortals come to heaven on earth." Now, this work of extraordinary beauty arrives on Broadway at last.

Girl from the North Country will feature scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; and movement direction by Lucy Hind.

The Broadway production of Girl from the North Country will be produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, The Dodgers, Len Blavatnik, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Mary Beth O'Connor, Diana DiMenna, Barbara H. Freitag, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, and Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic (Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus; Executive Director, Kate Varah; Producer, Georgia Gatti) and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions), with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

Girl from the North Country begins performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5. Tickets are currently available by visiting www.NorthCountryonBroadway.com or www.Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. Tickets range from $89 - $179. Premium tickets range from $199 - $249.

A Canadian production of the musical is currently playing at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre through November 24, 2019 (www.mirvish.com). Following the Toronto production, that company will then return to the West End for a strictly limited engagement at the Gielgud Theatre from December 10, 2019 through February 1, 2020.





