Columbia School of the Arts Presents BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE

Performances run March 23-26.

Mar. 23, 2023  
Columbia University School of the Arts will present Dmitri Barcomi's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2023) production of Botticelli in the Fire.

"They're going to kill you. They're going to worship you, don't get me wrong. But they are going to kill you."

Playboy painter Sandro Botticelli has it all: talent, fame, good looks. He also has the ear - and the wife - of Lorenzo de Medici, as well as Florence's hottest young apprentice, Leonardo. While working on his breakthrough commission, The Birth of Venus, Botticelli's devotion to pleasure and beauty is put to the ultimate test. As plague sweeps through the city, the charismatic friar Girolamo Savonarola starts to stoke the fires of dissent against the liberal elite. Botticelli finds the life he knows breaking apart, forcing him to choose between love and survival.

FEATURING: Noah Pyzik, AJ Dresdale, Logan Clingan, Mari Moriarty, R. Jahan, Adin Lenahan, Nancy Nogood

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director Dmitri Barcomi
Producer Connor Scully,
Production Stage Manager Sage Spitz,
Assistant Stage Manager Morgan Grant,
Company Manager Ruby Wang,
Court Composer Dexter Driscoll
Choreographer Calvin Atkinson,
Venus Choreographer Jorge Felipe Guevara,
Intimacy & Fight Director Alex Might,
Scenic Designer Mengyi Liu,
Costume Designer Karen Boyer,
Lighting Designer Willem Hinternhoff,
Sound Designer Liam Bellman-Sharpe,
Video Designer Andrew Freeburg,
Props Designer Seth Majnoon




