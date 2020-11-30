Colt Coeur Presents HOLIDAY CRAPTACULAR Featuring Taye Diggs, Sara Bareilles and More
The virtual variety show is set to livestream Saturday, December 12th at 8pm ET.
Colt Coeur's 4-show fall season will conclude with the Holiday Craptacular: Let's Close Out 2020 for Good; a variety show set to livestream Saturday, December 12th at 8pm ET. A FREE night of comedy, musical sketches, dance, and much, much more, it will be hosted by comedians Sidikha Ashraf and Adam Harrington, and feature special guests including Sara Bareilles, Taye Diggs, and more.
Additional performances include: Karla Puno Garcia (HAMILTON), Jo Lampert ("ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK", "TRANSPARENT"), Justin Linville ("THE Chris Gethard SHOW") and Maya Sharma ("Excellent Week" podcast), Natalie Margolin (Party Hop), Sade Namei, Emily Tarver & Vicki Martinez ("ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK"), Jena Van Elsander (King Kong) and the Times Square Project, Tarek Ziad, & more.
Produced by Colt Coeur, with Jo Lampert as Associate Producer and Abbie Betts as Stage Manager.
All artists participating in this event will be compensated. Donations will also go towards Colt Coeur's spring programming.
The event will be available until December 31st. Tickets are free however reservations are required and available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-craptacular-a-variety-show-to-close-out-2020-tickets-127721980883.
