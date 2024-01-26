Colman Domingo to Direct & Star in Nat King Cole Musical Biopic

Colman Domingo will direct and star in an upcoming Nat King Cole biopic.

Variety reports that Domingo also co-wrote the screenplay for the upcoming movie musical. The film follows a play about Cole that Domingo co-wrote, Lights Out: Nat ‘King’ Cole, which premiered at the Geffen Playhouse in 2019.

Domingo is no stranger to biographical writing. He also wrote the book for the 2018 Broadway musical Summer: the Donna Summer Musical.

The announcement follows the news that he will also be appearing the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, as Joe Jackson.

Colman Domingo is an Emmy Award-winning actor, playwright and producer, has received a 2024 Oscar, Bafta, SAG, Critics Choice and Golden Globe award nomination for his recent role as Civil Rights leader Bayard Rustin in Higher Ground's Rustin. Additionally, Domingo is well known for his Emmy Award-winning role as “Ali” in HBO's Euphoria as well as his roles in The Color Purple movie musical adaptation.

Additional credits include: Zola, If Beale Street Could Talk, Candyman and many more. Domingo co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham and co-wrote, produced and starred in the Academy Award shortlisted animated short film New Moon. In 2024, Domingo will be seen in A24's Sing Sing, Focus Features' Drive Away Dolls, and The Madness, an eight-part limited series by Clement Virgo for Netflix.

Colman Domingo is best known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.