Colman Domingo to Direct & Star in Nat King Cole Musical Biopic

Domingo previously wrote the book for the 2018 Broadway musical Summer: the Donna Summer Musical.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 2 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 3 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Photo 4 What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical

Colman Domingo to Direct & Star in Nat King Cole Musical Biopic

Colman Domingo will direct and star in an upcoming Nat King Cole biopic.

Variety reports that Domingo also co-wrote the screenplay for the upcoming movie musical. The film follows a play about Cole that Domingo co-wrote, Lights Out: Nat ‘King’ Cole, which premiered at the Geffen Playhouse in 2019.

Domingo is no stranger to biographical writing. He also wrote the book for the 2018 Broadway musical Summer: the Donna Summer Musical.

The announcement follows the news that he will also be appearing the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, as Joe Jackson.

Colman Domingo is an Emmy Award-winning actor, playwright and producer, has received a 2024 Oscar, Bafta, SAG, Critics Choice and Golden Globe award nomination for his recent role as Civil Rights leader Bayard Rustin in Higher Ground's Rustin. Additionally, Domingo is well known for his Emmy Award-winning role as “Ali” in HBO's Euphoria as well as his roles in The Color Purple movie musical adaptation.

Additional credits include: Zola, If Beale Street Could Talk, Candyman and many more. Domingo co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham and co-wrote, produced and starred in the Academy Award shortlisted animated short film New Moon. In 2024, Domingo will be seen in A24's Sing Sing, Focus Features' Drive Away Dolls, and The Madness, an eight-part limited series by Clement Virgo for Netflix.

Colman Domingo is best known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.



RELATED STORIES

1
HARMONY Broadway Cast Recording is Available on CD Today Photo
HARMONY Broadway Cast Recording is Available on CD Today

The cast recording for Harmony – the new Broadway musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman – has been released on CD today, Friday, January 26. The album was released on digital and streaming platforms earlier this season.

2
Video: Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For Electric Energy Single Photo
Video: Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single

Listen to Ariana DeBose's new single with Boy George and Nile Rodgers, 'Electric Energy.' The song is from the upcoming action film Argylle. Watch the music video, featuring the West Side Story Oscar winner and the upcoming Moulin Rouge! star, along with Argylle's star-studded cast.

3
New Musical SOHO HIGH Will Receive Industry Reading Next Month Photo
New Musical SOHO HIGH Will Receive Industry Reading Next Month

A by-invitation-only industry reading of the new musical SOHO HIGH will be held in New York on Friday, February 9TH at New 42nd Street Studios. Learn more here!

4
Video: COMPANY on Tour Celebrates Star Britney Colemans Birthday On Stage! Photo
Video: COMPANY on Tour Celebrates Star Britney Coleman's Birthday On Stage!

The touring company of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company, currently running in Greenville, SC, celebrated the actual birthday of the show's star, Britney Coleman, at their most recent performance!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Dua Lipa to Drop New Single 'Training Season'Dua Lipa to Drop New Single 'Training Season'
THE COLOR PURPLE Tops NAACP Image Award Nominations - Full List of Nominees!THE COLOR PURPLE Tops NAACP Image Award Nominations - Full List of Nominees!
Colman Domingo Joins Michael Jackson BiopicColman Domingo Joins Michael Jackson Biopic
Video: How Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Convinced Michelle Yeoh to Join WICKEDVideo: How Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Convinced Michelle Yeoh to Join WICKED

Videos

Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single Video
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single
Photos/First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Video
Photos/First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES Video
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You