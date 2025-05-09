Colman Domingo Joins STRANGE ARRIVALS Movie with Demi Moore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway alum Colman Domingo, along with Demi Moore, will star in the new romance film, Strange Arrivals, according to a report from Deadline. Both stars were nominated for Academy Awards this past season for Sing Sing and The Substance, respectively. Based on the podcast of the same name from Toby Ball, the new movie will be written by playwright and screenwriter Jane Anderson.

Strange Arrivals is based on the true story of Betty and Barney Hill, a couple who claimed they were abducted by aliens in rural New Hampshire in 1961. Though the story catapulted them to fame, they faced infamy, which would ultimately test their relationship.

Directed by Roger Ross Williams for See-Saw Films, the movie will be produced by Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Samantha Lang, and Anne Carey. Executive producers include Simon Gillis, Garth Davis, Williams, Thorsten Schumacher, Aaron Mahnke, Bob Pittman, Conal Byrne and Geoff Martz.

In addition to this project, Domingo has several movie and television projects lined up, including Edgar Wright's The Running Man, Gus Van Sant's thriller Dead Man's Wire, Spielberg's untitled sci-fi project, and season three of Euphoria. He has also been recently recognized for his work in the A24 theater drama Sing Sing.

Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Tony-nominated, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards, Laurence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. He was recently seen as “Mister” in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple, along with the theater drama Sing Sing. He will also star as Michael Jackson's father, Joe, in the upcoming biopic Michael.

Domingo is known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos