Cody Simpson Extends in ANASTASIA Through April 14

The producers of Anastasia have announced that Cody Simpson has extended his engagement in the hit musical for eight additional weeks. Simpson made his Broadway debut as "Dmitry" on November 29, 2018 and will continue to star in the Broadway production through April 14, 2019.

Cody Simpson burst onto the music scene in 2009 after being discovered and signed by Atlantic Records. He has gone on to release multiple records, tour with Justin Bieber, and created his new band, Cody Simpson & the Tide. Cody is in the process of releasing 22 new tracks and continues his environmental advocacy as the United Nations Development Programme's Ocean Advocate.

ANASTASIA opened on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street), produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit), Hunter Arnold (Once On This Island, Kinky Boots) and Dan Hinde. The company is also led by Christy Altomare, John Bolton, Penny Fuller, Constantine Germanacos and Vicki Lewis.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) andLynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic RAGTIME, and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA has played to sold out crowds on Broadway since opening in April 2017, in addition to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations.

In May 2017, plans for international productions of Anastasia across Europe, Asia, Australia and South America were announced. In its European premiere, Anastasia began performances on October 3, 2018 in Madrid, Spain - the first city to open the show after Broadway. Stuttgart, Germany is the second European city to host the production and began performances on November 15, 2018. The list of international markets with plans underway for Anastasia also includes Holland, Korea, Japan, Mexico, Australia, Brazil and more to be announced.

The US National Tour of Anastasia began performances in Schenectady, NY and is currently playing across the country. The tour will travel to the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, TX, the Oriental Theatre in Chicago, The Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco and 24 other cities during the 2018/2019 season with additional cities to be announced for 2019/2020.

The original Broadway cast recording is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as Christy Altomare's haunting "In My Dreams," Ramin Karimloo's passionate "Still" and Derek Klena's heart-racing "My Petersburg."

The cast also includes Gail Bennett, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Maria Briggs, Justin Scott Brown, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Janet Dickinson, Wes Hart, Anika Lore Hatch, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Brian Munn, Delilah Rose Pellow, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Tally Sessions, Jennifer Smith, Matt Wiercinski, Lyrica Woodruff, and Kelli Youngman.

The creative team includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. The stage production was originally commissioned byDmitry Bogachev. Eric Cornell (Rocky, Small Mouth Sounds) serves as Executive Producer.

