Class Dismissed! SCHOOL OF ROCK Takes Final Broadway Bow Today

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, School of Rock, which opened to rave reviews on Sunday, December 6, 2015, will play its final Broadway performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on January 20, 2019. By that date, the show will have run for more than 3 years, playing 1,307 performances and 31 previews.

Based on the hit film, School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

Before the cast plays their final power chord, we're flashing back through the show's Broadway past!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You