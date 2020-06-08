Cicely Tyson Announced as Recipient of Peabody Awards' Career Achievement Award

Deadline has reported that Cicely Tyson has been announced as the recipient of the Peabody Awards' Career Achievement Award. The award is given to individuals whose work has left an incredible imprint on the field of broadcasting and digital media, as well as in American Culture.

Tyson has been nominated for 13 Emmys in total, winning two for 1974's The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, the start of a run that included Roots (1977), King (1978), The Women of Brewster Place (1989), Always Outnumbered (1998), A Lesson Before Dying (1999), Jewel (2002) and The Rosa Parks Story (2002).

Tyson was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in January. In 2018 she became the first African American woman to win an honorary Oscar. She was also nominated for an Oscar for Martin Ritt's 1973 film Sounder.

Peabody executive director Jeffrey P. Jones shared: "Cicely Tyson's uncompromising commitment to using her craft to address the big issues of her time - gender equality, racial and social justice, equity and inclusion - places her in rare company. And she did so when speaking up and speaking out invited stigma, isolation, and retribution. She was a seminal figure of her time, and ahead of her time."

