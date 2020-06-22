Chrysi Sylaidi To Star In The World Premiere Of BOUZOUKIA BLUES
Growing up around the Bouzoukia, and her father's singing, Billy is mesmerized with old Greek tunes. After Billy leaves her home she searches for people to pursue nights at the Bouzoukia. Enthralled with the traditional yet mysterious sounds, she uncovers other things embedded in these melodies including her own culture and history.
Chrysi Sylaidi will be starring, for one night only, as Billy, in this one woman show on it's first ever presentation worldwide.
"Bouzoukia Blues", a play that has been worked on for more than a decade by the established writer Maria Micheles, found it's protagonist in the acclaimed Greek Actress, Chrysi Sylaidi and a part of it will be performed
for the first time at the online event, Liberty's Daughters, on Tuesday, June 23d at 8.00pm EST.
Liberty's Daughters is an event created by IASNY and the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and it will be an evening of Immigrant Women's Monologues written by playwrights across borders, ages, and genders featuring Honor Roll! Members. It will be hosted and curated by Saviana Stanescu.
Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35133
