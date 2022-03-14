Christy Altomare, Derek Klena & More to be Featured on WRITE OUT LOUD Album

WRITE OUT LOUD - a nonprofit organization that celebrates the work of new musical theatre writers founded by Taylor Louderman - has announced the release of its third album on March 18th. The EP features five winning singles from 2021's Write Out Loud contest:

"FALLING" by Kat Siciliano, performed by Ciara RenÃ©e (Frozen, Big Fish)

"PITY PARTY" by Chloe Geller, performed by Christy Altomare (Anastasia)

"PERFECT PORTRAIT" by Taylor Jalen Fagins, performed by Linedy Genao (Dear Evan Hansen)

"YEAR IN REVIEW" by Anna M Johnson, performed by Micaela Diamond. (The Cher Show)

"VOW" by Matt Pena, performed by Derek Klena (Anastasia, Jagged Little Pill)

The album is music directed by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) with orchestrations by Macy Schmidt and will be available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

With another year of hurdles presented by COVID-19, the Write Out Loud Team - Louderman, Rauhala, Hannah Kloepfer (Pitch In), Sarah Glugatch, and Josh Collopy-- delayed production of the album until January of 2022 when it was safe to gather and amplify the work of the 2021 contest winners. The album comes in advance of a LIVE CONCERT at Feinstein's/54 Below on APRIL 26, 2022. Full details and concert casting to be announced.

In addition to the album release on March 18th, Write Out Loud will release exclusive music videos of the five winning songs featuring Altomare, Diamond, Genao, Klena and RenÃ©e on their Youtube Channel. Subscribe for updates and follow @writeoutloudcontest on Instagram for teaser videos and behind the scenes footage from this year's recording session.