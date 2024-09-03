Christopher DeLair Debuts At The Green Room 42 With LIFE IN THE AIR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present the New York City club debut of writer and composer Christopher DeLair. He will be joined by nearly a dozen musicians and artists to present Life In The Air: The Music of Christopher DeLair, an evening of his original theatrical and contemporary pop music.

The one-night-only event will take place Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 7:00 pm ET. The concert is also available to livestream. Reservations are recommended and can be made at thegreenroom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10036. Tickets start at $21.00.

The audience will experience a captivating evening featuring songs from Christopher DeLair's visionary new astrology-themed musical Signs Of Life which follows the interstellar adventure of a young man on a quest to reconnect with his lost inner child, guided by the mystical Signs of the Zodiac. Also showcased are selections from DeLair's diverse catalog of melodic, witty, and unique songs.

The concert features Christopher DeLair on keyboard, vocals and bongos and he is joined by featured vocalists Diana Huey, Cayman Ilika, Tara Martinez, Leif Coomer, Vishal Vaidya and George Dvorsky plus Sabrina Shah, Alexa Green, Stavros Koumbaros and Maria Wirries as guest vocalists who will all premiere work from the upcoming developmental reading of the new musical Signs Of Life. Music Director Chris Ranney leads the band, all under the direction of James A. Rocco and Billie Wildrick.

"Christopher DeLair's musical universe transports me to a world of wonder, hope, and magic. I can't wait for New York City audiences to experience the emergence of this exciting new writer," said James A. Rocco, co-director of the concert.

Christopher DeLair is a NYC-born, Seattle-based composer. He's been playing piano and writing songs since he was a child, and Signs of Life will be his first major work as a writer of both the script and score. He is a nature lover and a certified Astrologer. Aquarius to a fault, he is passionate about all the esoteric sciences. He identifies as the boy who fell to Earth.

Past writing projects include More Than a Feeling, an original, 7-episode series featuring the students at Shorecrest High School. Many of DeLair's stand-alone songs have been featured in New York's cabaret scene, most recently a concert at Symphony Space to raise money for ALS and to celebrate the life and talent of the late Rebecca Luker.

"It's a surreal and wonderful experience to have characters in your head be sung into existence by amazing artists, accompanied by stellar musicians. I'm so excited for you to meet a few 'Signs', along with some other eccentric characters that live in my mind," said Mr. DeLair.

LIFE IN THE AIR: THE MUSIC OF CHRISTOPHER DELAIR

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2024

7:00 PM

The Green Room 42

570 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10036

Tickets: thegreenroom42.com