Christine Pedi's There's No Business Like SNOW BIZNESSS Virtual Event Now Available On Demand!

Christine Pedi's 'There's No Business Like Snow Biznesss' virtual event is now available On Demand on BroadwayWorld Events through January 9!
"Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is Barbra Steisand, Joan River, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews and all my favorite divas stuffed into one big Christmas stocking."
Well, do you hear what I hear? Musical theatre actress, impressionist and SiriusXM radios ON BROADWAY host Christine Pedi conjures them up in her joyful and triumphant annual holiday celebration Theres No Bizness Like Snow Business.
With a voice as big as the sea (and a tail as big as a kite?) she ushers in the holiday season with her award winning comedic flair, spot on impressions, and songs of good cheer. We may be in a shutdown but let nothing you dismay, you'll find comfort and joy as you fall on your knees with laughter!
God bless her every pun!
"One of the most talented celebrity impersonators around...an evening of expertly ritualized schizophrenia filled with so many voices you'll never feel lonely..Pedi is the cure for all our woes"
- Michael Musto/ VILLAGE VOICE
"There is not a better act than Christine Pedi's if you want to lift your spirit this season" Cabaret Scenes
"Christine Pedi the brilliant impressionist rides to the rescue of theatre goers . Her seasonal offering is a funny festive shebang that shows off the musical dexterity and precise ability to mimic the big belters of Broadway and beyond" New York Times
