Christine Baranski to Moderate Digital Conversation With James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim

The Town Hall (www.thetownhall.org) has announced that award winning actress Christine Baranski, who was in the original off-Broadway production of Sunday In The Park With George at Playwrights Horizons, will moderate an intimate digital conversation event with Tony Award-winning playwright and director James Lapine and composer Stephen Sondheim to celebrate the release of Lapine's new book Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I created "Sunday In The Park With George" (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux). Putting It Together is being released the day of this event - August 3, 2021, and The Town Hall's virtual conversation begins at 7PM EST.

In Putting It Together, Lapine tells the story of Sunday in the Park with George, the first of his collaborations with Sondheim. The new book takes a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this iconic musical and chronicles the two-year odyssey of its creation.

On August 3, the two Broadway legends will come together to discuss Putting It Together and the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that commenced their decades-long working relationship.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome theater royalty Stephen Sondheim, James Lapine and Christine Baranski for this Town Hall virtual conversation," said Artistic Director Melay Araya. "James' new book Putting It Together chronicles the journey behind Sunday In The Park With George and what better way to welcome theater back to New York than with this special evening. Also, because of the virtual format, we are thrilled to be able to welcome viewers from around the world for this event."

In 1982, James Lapine, at the beginning of his career as a playwright and director, met Stephen Sondheim, nineteen years his senior and already a legendary Broadway composer and lyricist. Shortly thereafter, the two decided to write a musical inspired by Georges Seurat's nineteenth-century painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.

Through conversations between Lapine and Sondheim, as well as most of the production team, and with a treasure trove of personal photographs, sketches, script notes, and sheet music, the two Broadway icons lift the curtain on their beloved musical. Putting It Together is a deeply personal remembrance of their collaboration and friend - ship and the highs and lows of that journey, one that resulted in the beloved Pulitzer Prize-winning classic.