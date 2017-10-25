'BROADWAY BOUND' Part 2 Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below Tonight

Tony nominee Christiane Noll (Ragtime), Ryan Vona (Paramour), Caroline Bowman (Wicked), Jim Brochu (Zero Hour), and Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots) recently joined Feinstein's/54 Below's second edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway, set for tonight, October 25th, 2017 (7:00pm & 9:30 pm).

Vona, Brochu, and Milligan will appear at the 7pm concert alongside Loni Ackerman (Cats), KLea Blackhurst (Everything the Traffic Will Allow), Todd Buonopane (Cinderella), Rita Gardner (The Wedding Singer), Kara Lindsay (Wicked), Carolyn Mignini (Tintypes), Jill Paice (Curtains), and Kevin Zak (Clinton: The Musical).

Noll and Bowman will appear at the 9:30pm concert alongside Will Blum (The Book Of Mormon), Todd Buonopane (Cinderella), Mary Callanan (Bandstand), Amanda Green (Hands on a Hard Body), Michael Hajjar (Michael Hajjar and Friends) Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon), George Salazar (The Lighting Thief), Neva Small (Henry, Sweet, Henry), Rebecca Spigelman (Hairspray), Kevin David Thomas (Les Miserables), and Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along).

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway celebrates musicals that were slated to appear on the Great White Way but never arrived. Whether it was due to lack of funding, temperamental creatives, or just being a victim of time, these musicals will be dusted off and their songs brought to their first New York audience.

The concert is directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider, co-host of the podcast Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends. Schneider and Feinstein's/54 Below Programming Director, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, will co-host the evening, introducing performances and anecdotes from some of the show's original cast and creators.

The works of such artists as Cy Coleman, Marvin Hamlisch, Carolyn Leigh, Richard Maltby Jr, Barry Manilow, Bob Merrill, Harold Rome, David Shire, Charles Strouse, and more, will be featured.

The second edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway will feature songs from such lost musicals as A Mother's Kisses, Annie 2: Miss Hannigan's Revenge, The Great Ostrovsky, Gone With The Wind, Harmony, Lolita, My Love, Lone Star Love, The Nutty Professor, Say Hello To Harvey, The Prince of Grand Street, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? and more.

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway, Part 2 will be music directed by Greg Kenna with Benjamin Nissen serving as projections designer.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway Part 2 tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

