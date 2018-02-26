Christian Borle Set to Direct Industry Reading of POPCORN FALLS
POPCORN FALLS, a new comedy by playwright/actor James Hindman, will hold a private industry reading on March 2nd in NYC under the direction of two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle and starring James Hindman (OCEAN'S 8, IRON FIST) and Tom Souhrada (MARY POPPINS, KINKY BOOTS).
Popcorn Falls is a small town on the verge of destruction. Can the new mayor rally his troupe of eccentric citizens to do the one thing that can save their town - Put on a play?
The creative team for POPCORN FALLS includes Jeffrey Lodin (original music) and Joseph LaCorte (costumes). Joseph Hayward is the Assistant Director.
The reading is being presented by The Transport Group (Jack Cummings III, Artistic Director) in association with Schondeikkan Productions and D.T.R. Productions.
James Hindman's writing credits include PETE 'N' KEELY (Outer Critics Award nomination, two Drama Desk nominations, Pub. Samuel French), MULTIPLE FAMILY DWELLING (New Jersey Rep), THE GORGES MOTEL (NYFringe Festival 2016, Pub. Dramatist Play Service), THE AUDIENCE (Transport Group, Drama Desk nomination), THE BIKINIS (Long Wharf Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals), BEING AUDREY (Transport Group, NEA Grant recipient), THE Drama Department (2nd Stage Reading Series, Terrence McNally Award finalist, Pub. Dramatic Publishing Co), A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE (Pub. Samuel French); HEAVEN HELP US (Denver Center, Carbonell Award nom.). Upcoming: WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU (Emerging Artists), LOVELAND SKI LODGE (workshop, Denver Theatre Center), ONE CHRISTMAS EVE. As a performer, he has appeared on many televisions shows and has been in six Broadway shows. He is a member of the Dramatist Guild of America.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos