Chris Pine Reveals He Was Nervous to Sing With Ariana DeBose in WISH

Chris Pine revealed that he was nervous to sing with Ariana DeBose in the upcoming Disney film, Wish.

"It's just not something I do on a daily," Pine said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "When you're singing opposite Ariana... it's a big deal."

However, DeBose was ready to vouch for Pine's singing skills!

"He can sing! He can absolutely sing," said assured. "When I found out that I was cast in this film, I was like, 'Oh!' I mean, did you see him in Into The Woods? ...I think Chris is one of those examples of not understanding just how talented he is."

She continued, "I love the sound of his voice, the way that he molds words. He is a delicious villain. You know people are going to love to hate him, and I just love watching him work."

Watch the full clip on Entertainment Tonight here.

About Wish

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new musical comedy “Wish” invites audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of the Academy Award-winning DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as King Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s pet goat Valentino, the epic animated musical “Wish” hits the big screen this Thanksgiving as the storied studio marks 100 years of moviemaking.

Inspired by Walt Disney’s magical, musical legacy, the movie features an original story and characters, with seven all-new songs penned by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice. But perhaps this film’s biggest nod to the Disney legacy is in the title itself: “Wish.”

Whether it’s Geppetto looking up at the stars, wishing for his wooden Pinocchio to become a real boy; Tiana looking to the stars as she dreams of owning her own business; or Moana turning to the stars in her quest to save her island—so many of Disney’s most beloved characters are defined by their dreams. “Wish” celebrates that kind of passion.