Choreographers Alexei Ratmansky, Myles Thatcher, Mark Morris Visit The New York Public Library For The Performing Arts
The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will host an evening of dance with choreographers Alexei Ratmansky, Myles Thatcher, and Mark Morris.
The evening will start with a viewing of Body of Your Dreams, a short film choreographed by Myles Thatcher. It explores the pressures of modern body image and fitness against the backdrop of a squash court. The film will be followed by a conversation with the three choreographers.
Ratmanksy and Thatcher worked together as part of the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative, which seeks out gifted young artists in a variety of disciplines from around the world and pairs them with artistic masters for a period of mentoring and creative collaboration. Morris served as a member of the Arts Initiative's Advisory Board.
Additional event information can be found here: https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2020/04/30/evening-alexei-ratmansky-and-myles-thatcher. Further information about the Rolex Arts Initiative is available at: https://www.rolex.org/rolex-mentor-protege.
