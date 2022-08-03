Chita Rivera's Memoir Will Arrive in April 2023

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a memoir is on the way from Broadway icon Chita Rivera via HarperOne. BroadwayWorld has just learned that the book, titled Chita: A Memoir, will be released on April 25, 2023.

The book will be published under the HarperOne imprint, and Rakesh Satyal, Executive Editor, HarperOne Publishing Group, will edit with HarperEspañol editor Ariana Rosado-Fernández.

Fueled by a desire to pass on her extraordinary breadth of experience to a new generation, Chita puts you in the room with Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Laurents, Jerome Robbins, Bob Fosse, Hal Prince, Gower Champion, John Kander, Fred Ebb, Jerry Herman, and other titans of the Broadway world. Chita shares intimate and riveting stories of Gwen Verdon, Elaine Stritch, Dick Van Dyke, Liza Minnelli, Sammy Davis Jr., and a host of other costars and castmates who inspired her, encouraged her, and matched her exacting standards-as well as those who didn't.

Chita Rivera says: "I've long considered writing my memoirs, but I've never been one to look back...until now. Now it feels right and with Patrick Pacheco, I couldn't be more pleased to pass on my experience to a new generation. I hope my words and thoughts about my life and career resonate and readers just might discover some things about me they never knew."

"Readers will be delighted to know that Chita Rivera is as captivating on the page as she has been in her iconic stage and screen performances. We could not be prouder to be bringing her vital and inspiring story into the world," says Satyal.

About Chita Rivera:

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Her most recent Broadway starring roles include The Visit, the revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; The Dancer's Life, and the revival of Nine. She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her international stardom. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven, Mr. Wonderful. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom and the coveted Kennedy Center Honor; performed her solo concert at London's Cadogan Hall and Carnegie Hall. Her most treasured production is her daughter, singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente.

About HarperCollins:

HarperCollins Publishers is the second-largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 17 countries. With 200 years of history and more than 120 branded imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year in 16 languages and has a print and digital catalog of more than 200,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals, and the Man Booker Prize. HarperCollins, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp.