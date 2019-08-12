Chita Rivera, Hal Prince Tribute, Performances And More Announced For BROADWAY BLESSING At The Actor's Chapel

Designed as a program of song, dance and story to celebrate the spirit of the new theater season, theatre district landmark, St. Malachy's. has announced its annual season kick-off, Broadway Blessing.

Chita Rivera is scheduled to give a special tribute to Hal Prince. Performances by other Broadway and Off-Broadway talent from Ain't Too Proud, Fiddler on the Roof, Phantom of the Opera, Lion King, Desperate Measures, and Hair will also perform, along with the Broadway Blessing Choir and Instrumentalists under the direction of Stephen Fraser - and there will be other surprises. George Drance, SJ (La MaMa, Magis Theatre) will emcee again this year.

The evening will culminate with a moving candle-lighting ceremony led by clergy from various churches and the Rabbi from the Actors' Temple. Always free and open to the public, BROADWAY BLESSING is followed by a reception.

Past participants have included Lynn Redgrave, Marian Seldes, Frances Sternhagen, Kathleen Chalfant, Billy Porter, Tituss Burgess, and Chad Kimball, just to name a few.

Produced by Pat Addiss and Kathryn Fisher, BROADWAY BLESSING 2019 promises to be an exciting event.

St. Malachy's was founded in 1902, and The Actor's Chapel was established in 1920. St. Malachy's Church - The Actors' Chapel is a spiritual oasis in New York's heart for Broadway artists and fans alike.

Chiming "There's No Business Like Show Business" every day, a half hour before curtain, the chapel has welcomed such theater greats as George M. Cohen, Douglas Fairbanks, Rudolph Valentino. Florence Henderson, Elaine Stritch, Danny Thomas, Bob and Dolores Hope, Antonio Banderas, Liam Neeson,and countless others.

Under the leadership of Fr. John Fraser (pastor) and Stephen Fraser (director of music) it continues to offer programming to the Broadway community and develop the talent and work of the next generation of Broadway stars.

St. Malachy's Church- The Actors' Chapel 239 W. 49th Street. Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open at 6:30pm. Reception immediately following.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You