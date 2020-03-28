China Shuts Down All Cinemas Again, After Giving Them the Greenlight to Reopen

According to The Hollywood Reporter, over the past two weeks, movie theaters in China had begun to reopen. But now, the government is ordering them to close again. No reason was given, but it is believed to be out of fear of a second wave of virus infections.

Within the past week, over 600 movie theaters in the country were told they could reopen, but now Beijing's Film Bureau has put out a notice ordering all theaters to go back into shutdown.

"This second closure will not be a one- or two-week issue," an executive at a major exhibition company, who chose not to be named, said. "They are going to be even more cautious when they attempt to reopen again - and this will set us back a long time."

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.





