Chill Out And Relax In August With Summertime Programs At The Staten Island Children's Museum

Ahhh, summertime! Staten Island Children's Museum visitors will get in some last days of rest and relaxation during special August programs and events.

Learn what it takes to reach nirvana during the Mini Meditations workshop presented by the Compassion Center on Saturday, August 3 at 2:00 pm.

What happens to our bodies when we are asleep? The August Con Edison Second Saturday Science! workshop will explore this and then have participants try to interpret their dreams during the Science of Sleep session on Saturday, August 10 from Noon - 1:00 pm. The workshop is free with admission and limited to 25 attendees.

Sticking your head in the clouds is encouraged during the Cloud Gazing sessions on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18 from Noon - 3:00 pm. Visitors will stretch out on the grassy Meadow in front of the Children's Museum, gaze up at the sky and draw what they see.

Mindfulness will be achieved through gentle play and stretching exercises as Lil' Yogis are guided by the Be Yoga Dance Studio on Sunday, August 25 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm.

Young chefs will learn which healthy (and delicious!) foods can promote a sense of calm and ease stress during August's ShopRite Kidz Cook sessions on Fridays at 3:00 and 4:00 pm. Recipes will include strawberry kiwi quinoa parfait, guacamole, and a blueberry oatmeal smoothie. Tickets for the sessions will be available at the front desk.

The Weekday Art Studio will demonstrate scribble drawings, often used as an art therapy method to soothe those feeling restless. Artists will create their own chaotic illustrations to help reach a tranquil state. The Studio will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 - 4:30 pm. In addition, the month's Weekend Art Studio will be open from 1:00 - 4:00 pm on Saturdays for time to "Paint, Stamp & Draw" and on Sundays to "Sculpt & Shape."

Also in August - the Play Café is back! Parents and caregivers will get to socialize while children, ages 3 - 6, engage in fun activities guided by Children's Museum staff on Friday, August 9 from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Pre-registration is required; those interested should email jdudley@sichildrensmuseum.org to reserve their spot.

Boogie Woogie Wednesday Continues in August

Visitors will enjoy a different musical, cultural or dance performance each week during Boogie Woogie Wednesday!

On Wednesdays in August, the Children's Museum will offer free admission beginning at 5:00 pm. Visitors can explore the Children's Museum exhibits, make crafts and stop by story time with Literacy INC. from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Then it's time to head outside to the Sea of Boats Amphitheater for the show.

Free admission hours for August are Wednesdays from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. The Staten Island Children's Museum is a Blue Star Museum, offering free admission to active and reserve military personnel and their families all summer until Labor Day, Monday, September 2.





