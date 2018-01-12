Cheyenne Jackson to Guest Star on NBC's WILL & GRACE

EOnline reports that Broadway vet Cheyenne Jackson and SNL alum Vanessa Bayer will guest star on an upcoming episode of NBC's WILL & GRACE. No details on the roles they will play or when the episode will air have been revealed.

Cheyenne Jackson has been seen as a series regular on FX's AMERICAN HORROR STORY. His Broadway credits include THE PERFORMERS, FINAIN'S RAINBOW, ZANADU, ALL SHOOK UP, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE and AIDA.



Bayer is best known for her work on the long-running NBC sketch comedy series, which she left at the end of last season.

A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 16-episode first season as well as a 13-episode second season.



Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, has returned along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis.



"Will & Grace" returned to NBC on Sept. 28, 2017 and stands as the network's most-watched comedy in 12 years. For its triumphant premiere, the series registered an outstanding 5.0 in the 18-49 demo and 15.8 million viewers (L+7). Originally debuting in 1998 and taking its place in the cultural zeitgeist as a critic and fan favorite "Will & Grace" has been nominated for 83 Emmy Awards, winning 16 of them including Outstanding Comedy Series.



Max Mutchnick and David Kohan writes and executive produces. James Burrows directs and executive produces. "Will & Grace" is produced by Universal Television.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles