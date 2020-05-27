Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
Check Out These Broadway-Themed Grad Caps From #BWWGradCap2020!
We know graduation is a bit different this year, but we want to celebrate our Broadway-loving graduates! Here are some amazing and creative grad cap designs from our readers.
#BWWGradCap2020 #Hamilgrads ⭐??? pic.twitter.com/gtiqXQZhNK- Savage Patch Kid (@Musical_slut) May 19, 2020
Graduation ready! #BWWGradCap2020 pic.twitter.com/ssqJNo2IEV- Jaclyn Ellis (@jaclynellis07) May 23, 2020
Playwright/composer/actor absolutely terrified to be entering the world right now but also so incredibly excited #BWWGradCap2020 pic.twitter.com/n6jh0eBuN2- Bec Ray Lowe (he/they) (@BecInNeverland) May 23, 2020
#BWWGradCap2020 pic.twitter.com/F6Y8sPJjys- Lay (@seasonsoflay) May 19, 2020
?Jellicle Caps for Jellicle Grads ? #BWWGradCap2020 pic.twitter.com/yzn6e7iWYS- Kerri (@kerribcosplay) May 18, 2020
Just a few days, guys!!!! #hadestown #bwwgradcap2020 #classof2020
A post shared by Makayla Robinson (@makayla_robinson_original) on May 20, 2020 at 4:56pm PDT
since we aren't crossing the stage today as planned, here's a lil post for my grad cap. senior year didn't go as we expected in the slightest, but elle woods helped me find my way, and i will find my way to her again. (i am manifesting it right here, right now okay) #bwaygradcaps #bwwgradcap2020
A post shared by georgia m (@georgiafrann) on May 26, 2020 at 8:17am PDT
?? ?????. ?? ??????. ?? ???? ?? ??? ?? ???. ꕥ ???? ???? ??? ????~Fᴀʟsᴇᴛᴛᴏs ♪ ♪ ♪ Well, I made it! I'm officially done with school, I'm committed to a college, and I officially graduate in two weeks. I couldn't be more excited and accomplished! -when deciding how to design my cap, the obvious choice was the show that got me through it all? ♪ ♪ ♪ "??? ? ???'? ?????? ??? ??? ??? ???? ?? ?? ???? ? ??? ???? ??? ? ???'? ?????? ??? ??? ??? ???? '???????, ? ???? ???,' ??? ???? ?? ????? ?? ?? ??, ??? ??'?? ????? ??? ??'?? ???? ???? ?????. ???? ???? ?? ??? ????, ???? ? ???? ???? ?? ????" ~sᴍᴀsʜ ♪ ♪ ♪ #bwwgradcap2020 #falsettos #classof2020 #ididit #graduate #susquehannatownshipindians #sthstribe #hannatribe #rolltribe #msmbound #christianborle #whatmorecanisay #bwaygradcaps
A post shared by Alaina Fritzinger????? (@onthefritz1221) on May 21, 2020 at 4:57pm PDT
?drop. ?? #IUPUI @IUPUI #IUGradCap20 #IU200 #Graduation #Commencement @english_at_iupui
A post shared by Sarah Bahr (@smbahr14) on May 16, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT
Pippin Inspired Graduation Cap. ? "I've got to be, where my spirit can run free. Gotta find my corner.....of the sky!"☀️ #BWWGradCap2020 #pippinthemusical
A post shared by Gabriel M. Anderson (@gabeym.andey) on May 21, 2020 at 11:23am PDT
From the moment I saw Anastasia, my first ever Broadway show, I knew what I wanted my cap to say. Meeting Christy cemented my undying love for the show and my passion for theater. I'll never forget it. #bwwgradcap2020 #bwaygradcaps
A post shared by Kayli (@kaylischaos) on May 18, 2020 at 12:40pm PDT
@dearevanhansen graduation cap part 2 ? #BWWGradCap2020 #BwayGradCaps
A post shared by Kate (@strong.female.lead_) on May 21, 2020 at 9:02am PDT
When your grad cap matches not only your shirt but also your shoes ? As Persephone says, "You take what you can get, and you make the most of it." Definitely not how imagined my last quarter of college going, but I'm making the most of it, staying positive, and remaining grateful for the good things that have arisen during this time. ? Today is the start of my last week as a student, so here's a few grad pics. ? A big shoutout to @hadestown. This beautiful piece of art has forever changed me. ? #hadestown #springwillcomeagain #bwwgradcap2020 #classof2020 #2020 #scad #scadgrad #theater
A post shared by ??Maddy Park ?? (@the_artsy_park7) on May 25, 2020 at 11:41am PDT
As of today, I am officially a high school graduate! I'm hopeful and optimistic that I will be able to walk across the stage later in the summer to receive my diploma along with the rest of my graduating class in my school! I decided on this quote from the finale song of the musical "Mary Poppins" because it was the first musical I was in and it's the reason that why my love for theatre has grown stronger over the years. It's why I've decided to go to college to make a career of performing in operas or musicals on broadway! Looking forward to my next 4 year journey at college??? #bwwgradcap2020
A post shared by Chloe Henderson (@chloe.hendersings) on May 24, 2020 at 5:10pm PDT
Peace Out, Ball State! ✌?❤️ ? #chirpchirp #wefly #ballstatetheatreanddance #classof2020 #bwwgradcap2020
A post shared by Nicole DiSandro (@nicoledisandro) on May 22, 2020 at 12:38pm PDT
My Graduation Cap! Artistic, I am not, but mom and I managed to put something together that looked semi-decent. Featuring quotes from some of my favorite musicals. #bwwgradcap2020
A post shared by Grace Wadsworth (@2nerd4this) on May 21, 2020 at 4:21pm PDT
#bwwgradcap2020 Here's my Beetlejuice themed grad cap
A post shared by Juno (@the_mean_lady_from_hell) on May 18, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT
shoutout to broadway for helping me get through college.
A post shared by madyson nye (@madysonnye_) on May 17, 2020 at 1:58pm PDT
