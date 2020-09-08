Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Waitress Challenge!
In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.
We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Check out last week's submissions for Waitress below!
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Six!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
Get to drawing!
While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!
?A dream is a soft place to land? • • • • #broadwaymusicals #broadway #broadwaymusical #bway #bwaymusical #bwwremixwaitress #waitress #waitressmusical #adreamisasoftplacetoland #softplacetoland #katherinemcphee #caitlinhoulahan #natashayvettewilliams #openingup #digitalart #waitressart #broadwayart #digitalillustration #digitaldrawing #digitalpainting #digitalartist #procreate #procreateart #procreatedrawing #procreateillustration
JENNA- WHAT'S THE SPECIAL PIE TODAY??? UHHH DIPSHIT BLUEBERRY- DIPSHIT????!!! UHHH DIPDISH AHHAHA SORRY- oahsjsjs artblock go bzzt bzzt error lol and mood go UP UP NO- DOOOWWWNNN akjajshsjs lol anyway- #bwwremixwaitress #art #traditionalart #pencildrawing #waitressmusical
More Hot Stories For You
-
YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga, Will Officially Release on October 9
It has been announced that Yellow Rose, the film that stars Eva Noblezada alongside Lea Salonga, will officially release on October 9, 2020....
The 15 Most Iconic Broadway Dances Through the Decades
Starting next week, BroadwayWorld is bringing dancers back to centerstage with NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - sponsored by LaDuca. In the meantime, we...
VIDEO: Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, Mandy Gonzalez, and More Sing 'Go The Distance' From HERCULES
As part of the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) virtual convention, atten...
THE PRINCESS BRIDE Cast Will Reunite For Virtual Fundraiser For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
The cast of The Princess Bride will reunite virtually for a reading of the film's script, as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin....
11 Books That Were Adapted Into Musicals
From Hamilton to Matilda, we're highlighting just 11 of many shows based on books for National #ReadaBookDay! Which one is your favorite?...
9 Karen Olivo Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Karen Olivo is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series tonight! We're looking back at past performances before her show this evening!...