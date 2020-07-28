Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Beetlejuice Challenge!

Article Pixel Jul. 28, 2020  

We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.

Check out last week's submissions for Beetlejuice below!

Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Mean Girls!

The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

Get to drawing!

???"This is it the day I've been waiting for wishing hoping working and praying for the day my parents have been delaying for years! Ooh I'm gonna sell some cookies!" ??? Sky from Beetlejuice!! I recently discovered this musical and I'm OBSESSED!! I love sky's character she's so fun! Girl Scout has been on repeat for the past 3 days. @beetlejuicebway @dsteinface #danasteingold #skyfrombeetlejuice #sky #beetlejuice #beetlejuicefanart #beetlejuicemusical #beetlejuicemusicalfanart #beetlejuicebeetlejuicebeetlejuice #girlscout #girlscoutfanart #girlscoutbeetlejuice #fanart #fanartist #musicals #musicalfanart #broadway #broadwayfanart #beetlejuicebroadway #art #drawing #draw #copicmarkers #illustration #artistsoninstagram #artist #girlscoutcookies #bwwremixbeetlejuice #copicsketch #broadwaymusical #skybeetlejuice @officialbroadwayworld

A post shared by Kiwi Drawings - Ongoing DTIYS (@kiwi.cactusdraws) on

Woohooo finally! #bwwremixbeetlejuice #beetlejuice #traditionalart

A post shared by v.a.d (@this.is.ganis.hi) on

#bwwremixbeetlejuice #ducktales #beetlejuice

A post shared by a??i???? (@slytherinparr) on

Beetlejuice embroidered pillow that I made! I am so thrilled with how this came out. The front is the broadway logo, and the back is a bunch of tiny little bugs. I had such a blast making this pillow, and I'm so excited to make more of them. Beetlejuice is a show that I almost got to see, but even though I didn't, I really love the show so much, and I really wanted to make a piece inspired by it! #embroidery #embroideryart #embroiderydesign #embroideryhoop #embroiderylove #embroiderydesigns #embroideryfloss #embroideryhoops #embroideryartist #embroideredpillow #embroideredpillows #broadwayembroidery #embroiderywork #embroideryinstaguild #embroideryhoopart #embroiderythread #embroidered #embroider #embroideries #embroideriesaddict #embroideriesofinstagram #broadway #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #broadwayfan #bwwremixbeetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadwayfanart #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #beetlejuicemusical

A post shared by Hundred Acre Embroidery (@hundred_acre_embroidery) on


