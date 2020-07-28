Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Beetlejuice Challenge!
We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Check out last week's submissions for Beetlejuice below!
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Mean Girls!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
Get to drawing!
???"This is it the day I've been waiting for wishing hoping working and praying for the day my parents have been delaying for years! Ooh I'm gonna sell some cookies!" ??? Sky from Beetlejuice!! I recently discovered this musical and I'm OBSESSED!! I love sky's character she's so fun! Girl Scout has been on repeat for the past 3 days. @beetlejuicebway @dsteinface #danasteingold #skyfrombeetlejuice #sky #beetlejuice #beetlejuicefanart #beetlejuicemusical #beetlejuicemusicalfanart #beetlejuicebeetlejuicebeetlejuice #girlscout #girlscoutfanart #girlscoutbeetlejuice #fanart #fanartist #musicals #musicalfanart #broadway #broadwayfanart #beetlejuicebroadway #art #drawing #draw #copicmarkers #illustration #artistsoninstagram #artist #girlscoutcookies #bwwremixbeetlejuice #copicsketch #broadwaymusical #skybeetlejuice @officialbroadwayworld
You could use a buddy! I'm gonna reupload this one again in here just because I can! #bwayworldfanart #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #beetlejuicebeetlejuicebeetlejuice #lydiadeetz #beetlejuicebway #beetlejuicefanart #fanart #digitaldrawing #digitalart #bwwremixbeetlejuice
#bwwremixbeetlejuice #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #beetlejuicebeetlejuicebeetlejuice #deliadeetz #lydiadeetz #sophiaanncaruso #presleyryan #danasteingold #lydiaandbeetlejuice #missargentina #missargentinabeetlejuice #broadway #colouredpencils #drawing #BWWRemixBeetlejuice
I drew some Beetlejuice fan art for #BWWRemixBeetlejuice hosted by @officialbroadwayworld Show- Beetlejuice Song- The Whole "Being Dead" Thing Pt. 2 #broadwaymusical #broadway #musicals #beetlejuice #bway #broadwaymusicals #musical #fanart #broadwayfanart #beetlejuicefanart
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice!!!??? I saw Beetlejuice in September and was absolutely blown away! It was such a fun new take on a classic movie . . . I made this by writing some of some of my favorite songs from the show including Say My Name, Home, and Good Old Fashioned Wedding (which is a great song that didn't make it on to the album?) . . . #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #beetlejuicebeetlejuicebeetlejuice #beetlejuicethemusical #broadway #broadwayfanart #beetlejuicefanart #bwayworldfanart #BWWRemixBeetlejuice #musicaltheatre #textart
"There's a giant snake here!" I had to colour in three lines as I made a mistake whoops! Sorry about it being a bit messy and I finally listened to Come From Away and half of A New Brain. I have to say I'm obsessed! #beetlejuice #alexbrightman #presleyryan #robmclure #kerrybutler #broadway #drawing #art #musicals #sandworm #bwwremixbeetlejuice ???
In honor of @beetlejuicebway announcing the top picks for voting here's what I submitted for the playbill competition! I've been taking graphic design classes this semester and have learned a lot about photoshop and illustrator. I didn't make it to the final vote, but I'm super proud of the work I created. Congrats to all the finalists! #playbillfanart #BWWRemixBeetlejuice
Beetlejuice embroidered pillow that I made! I am so thrilled with how this came out. The front is the broadway logo, and the back is a bunch of tiny little bugs. I had such a blast making this pillow, and I'm so excited to make more of them. Beetlejuice is a show that I almost got to see, but even though I didn't, I really love the show so much, and I really wanted to make a piece inspired by it! #embroidery #embroideryart #embroiderydesign #embroideryhoop #embroiderylove #embroiderydesigns #embroideryfloss #embroideryhoops #embroideryartist #embroideredpillow #embroideredpillows #broadwayembroidery #embroiderywork #embroideryinstaguild #embroideryhoopart #embroiderythread #embroidered #embroider #embroideries #embroideriesaddict #embroideriesofinstagram #broadway #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #broadwayfan #bwwremixbeetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadwayfanart #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #beetlejuicemusical
SHOP BROADWAY COLLECTION NOW! are you sad that broadway is closed? Well, look now broadway can come to you! Buy your very own Broadway slimes, inspired by shows like Beetlejuice and Wicked! • • • • • #slime #slimer #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #broadway #broadway #beetlejuicethemusical #beetlejuicemusical #beetlejuicebway #bway #theatre #theatrekid #musicaltheatre #kerrybutler #presleyryan #alexbrightman #beetlejuicemusical #tiktok #green #glitter #beetle #glitter #cloudslime #bwwremixbeetlejuice
This is the design I entered to the @beetlejuicebway @playbill contest! I doubt I'll win or get in the top 5, but I really like how it ended up! I think it's a sucks-YES!! ?? • • • [Tags] #beetlejuicefanart #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #playbill #beetlejuiceplaybill #drawing #digitalart #playbilldesign #lydiadeetz #maitlands #deliadeetz #playbillfanart #bwwremixbeetlejuice
Beetlejuice Art! @beetlejuicebway @sophiaannecaruso @prezryan @dsteinface @mcclurerob @kerrybutler1 @lesliekritzer @ksava3 @davidkorins @bwaycon @broadwaycom @playbill #broadway #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #beetlejuicebeetlejuicebeetlejuice #beetlejuicemusical #musicaltheatre #musical #theatre #lydiadeetz #playbill #fanart #fanmade #instagood #instalike #instafollow #graphicdesigner #graphicdesign #digitalart #digitalartist #digitalartwork #bwwremixbeetlejuice
My entry for #bwwremixbeetlejuice hosted by @officialbroadwayworld ? this is my drawing as Lydia if she were a princess :) slide for closer up images of things like the tiara ? - - - @beetlejuicebway #beetlejuice #lydia #lydiadeetz #beetlejuicebroadway #broadway #westend #musicals #musicaltheatre #art
