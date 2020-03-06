Chayenne Jackson Joins Mayim Bialik & Swoosie Kurtz on CALL ME KAT on Fox

Broadway's Cheyenne Jackson will join Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, and Kyla Pratt on the new series, Call Me Kat, on Fox. He will play Max, the high school crush of the title character, who works at the bar across the street from her cat cafe.

Written by Darlene Hunt, Call Me Kat centers around Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother Sheila (Kurtz) to prove that you cannot have everything you want - and still be happy. Which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY.

Cheyenne Jackson is a Grammy-nominated stage, television and film actor, singer, and songwriter. He was most recently seen on FX's "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and Disney's Descendants 3.

Jackson made his film debut in 2005 in the short film Curiosity and has since appeared in The Green, Hysteria, Photo Op, and the Oscar-nominated United 93. A veteran of the theatre, Jackson most recently finished a critically-acclaimed run of The Most Happy Fella at New York City Center. He previously starred on Broadway opposite Henry Winkler and Alicia Silverstone in David West Read's play The Performers at the Longacre Theatre. Among his Broadway credits include roles in the revival of Finian's Rainbow (Drama Desk Award nomination), Xanadu (Drama Desk & Drama League Award nominations), All Shook Up (Theatre World Award, Drama League & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Aida, and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

On television, Jackson was seen in the guest-starring role of Danny Baker in NBC's critically-acclaimed comedy series "30 Rock" for four seasons. He has appeared as Dustin Goolsby in Fox's "Glee" as well as Larry David's trainer Terry in the final season of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." His additional television credits include roles in "Family Practice," "Life on Mars," "Local Talent," "Ugly Betty," "Law and Order," "It Takes a Village," and "Royal Pains."

Read more at Deadline.





