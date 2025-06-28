Character Breakdown: JOY Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe is heading back to the stage this summer in JOY: A New True Musical, which just began performances at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. What is the show all about?

JOY: A New True Musical is an uplifting work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey—also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence—now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy’s story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream.

"I believe that only when you have lived through some of these things can you bring depth [to a character]," Wolfe told BroadwayWorld. "This show is like: curtain up, [Joy] is in the weeds and then we watch this complete, stunning, full evolution of this woman."

Watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new musical here!

