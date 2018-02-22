Obituaries

Chairman of Astoria's Kaufman Center George Kaufman Dies at 89

Feb. 22, 2018  

According to Deadline, George Kaufman died on February 20th. He was 89. Kaufman was chairman of Astoria's prominent Kaufman studios where shows such as THE PATH, ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, and NURSE JACKIE were filmed.

CEO of the studios and long time friend Hal Rosenbluth described Kaufman as "a visionary who saw the promise of film and television production work in New York long before it became an integral part of the City's economy."

Kaufman Astoria Studios has been making entertainment history for more than 90 years. Its doors were opened by the legendary Adolph Zukor in 1920. Eventually, the studio became a home for Paramount Pictures, and during the next 20 years, over 120 silent and sound films were produced at the studio.

Today, KAS is the location for major motion pictures, independent film, television shows and commercials. Our stages have been graced by actors such as Harrison Ford, Matt Damon, Ben Stiller, Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, Tom Hanks, Bill Cosby, Demi Moore and many other esteemed stars. Kaufman has also been the chosen production location of prominent directors including Martin Scorsese, Sydney Lumet, Norman Jewison, Woody Allen, Francis Ford Coppola, and Paul Greengrass.

Photo via The Kaufman Organization.


BWW News Desk

