Chain Theatre Now Accepting Submissions For 2021 Playwriting Lab

Chain Theatre continues its commitment to developing new plays by diverse artists and underrepresented voices through the 2021 Chain Playwriting Lab.

"The Chain Playwriting Lab took my play to the next level. The director worked closely with me and offered specific feedback that allowed me to really develop the structure of the play and gave me new insight into the characters. The actors were incredible; with great depth and humor, they really brought my vision to life." - Andrea Coleman 2019 Playwright.

The Chain Playwriting Lab is an intensive, multi-week, highly collaborative process. All playwrights must be NYC-based artists and part of an underrepresented community. Female identifying, persons of color, LGBTQ, or trans artists are highly encouraged to apply. Plays must be full length (70 pages or more) with all necessary rights provided by the playwright. The Lab is completely free to submit and participate.

Applications will be accepted now through December 20th 2020. Announcements will be made January 5th 2021. For detailed information and requirements, visit: www.chaintheatre.org

The Chain Theatre venue located at 312 W. 36th St, NY 10018 has been closed since March 17th 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the current restrictions mandated by the government, all rehearsals and meetings will take place virtually. The Chain Theatre is following state health and government mandates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our artists and patrons is priority. Following the 6-week Intensive, a free Virtual Reading will be available online to the public.

"From my first meeting with THE CHAIN, I knew that I'd never been in a better, more supportive arena for a playwright. With them running alongside me, I found renewed love and purpose for a piece that I'd all but given up on, and I couldn't be prouder of the work we did together." - G.D. Kimble 2020 Playwright.

For more information on the leadership, requirements, and how to apply visit: www.chaintheatre.org Further questions may be sent to Managing Director, Rick Hamilton: rick@variationstheatregroup.com. The Chain Theatre is a 501c3 not for profit organization. Press inquires may be sent to christina@variationstheatregroup.com This program is made possible by the generous donors of the Chain Theatre.

