Celia Keenan-Bolger Day Was Celebrated November 12 in Detroit

Celia Keenan-Bolger is being celebrated in her hometown of Detroit!

According to Detroit Free Press, the Tony winner was honored with Celia Keenan-Bolger Day yesterday, November 12. The day was declared by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Keenan-Bolger grew up in the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood as a fourth-generation Detroiter, and she is an alum of the Detroit High School for the Arts, Detroit's Mosaic Youth Theatre and the University of Michigan.

Read more on Freep.com.

Celia Keenan-Bolger most recently won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for To Kill A Mockingbird.

Keenan-Bolger's Broadway credits include The Cherry Orchard, The Glass Menagerie (Tony Award nomination; Drama Desk and Dorothy Loudon awards), Peter and the Starcatcher (Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominations), Les Miserables (Drama Desk nomination), and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Tony nomination; Drama Desk and Theatre World awards).

Off-Broadway, she has been seen in A Parallelogram, The Oldest Boy, Merrily We Roll Along, Peter and the Starcatcher, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A Small Fire, Bachelorette, Juno, Saved, Kindertransport, Little Fish, Summer of '42.

In addition, she has been seen regionally in The Glass Menagerie (A.R.T.), Private Lives (White Heron Theatre), Betty's Summer Vacation (Bay Street Theater), Creating Claire (George Street Playhouse), Peter and the Starcatcher (La Jolla Playhouse), The Light in the Piazza (Goodman Theatre), Sweeney Todd (Kennedy Center), Our Town (Intiman Theatre).

On TV and film, Keenan-Bolger has appeared in Diane, Breakable You, The Visit, Mariachi Gringo. Television: "Bull," "Louie," "NCIS: New Orleans," "Blue Bloods," "Good Behavior," "The Good Wife," "Elementary," "Nurse Jackie," "Heartland," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Education of Max Bickford." Education: University of Michigan.





