Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ali Stroker and More Announced for WOMEN'S DAY ON BROADWAY 2020

In celebration of International Women's Day, Disney on Broadway announces the lineup for the 3rd annual "Women's Day on Broadway: The Decade Ahead and How Women Will Shape It."

The event will feature participants including (in alphabetical order): Renee Blinkwolt, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Linda Cho, Elaine Davidson, Tamsen Fadal, Tracy Geltman, Mandy Gonzalez, Lisa McNulty, Lucy Moss, Leslie Papa, Tali Pelman, Elizabeth Stanley, Ali Stroker, Sonya Tayeh, Diep Tran, Beth Williams and Schele Williams.

Following its launch in 2018, the event aims to engage attendees of all gender identities and expressions in a day of open and honest dialogue about gender equality in the theatre industry and beyond, immersing participants and audience members in a series of conversations, inspiring each attendee to drive change and make an impact.

Programming outline:

The event will kick off with a brief welcome followed by the first panel "Spotlighting Marquee Women," moderated by TINA producer Tali Pelman. Perspective from the creative forces behind this season's Broadway shows. Panelists include Linda Cho (Costume Designer, Grand Horizons and The Great Society), Lucy Moss (Co-Writer and Co- Director, Six), Elizabeth Stanley (Actress, Jagged Little Pill) and Sonya Tayeh (Choreographer, Moulin Rouge! and Sing Street).

The next conversation, "Reshaping Your Story," will feature insight from women in the theater industry that have decided to pivot their professions due to personal decisions or circumstances beyond their control. Tamsen Fadal (Journalist, PIX 11's "Broadway Profiles") moderates and the panelists include Tracy Geltman (Chief Operating Officer, Stacey Mindich Productions), Leslie Papa (President, Vivacity Media Group), Beth Williams (Producer, Grove Entertainment) and Schele Williams (Director, Aida North American Tour).

Diep Tran (Features Editor, Broadway.com) will moderate the final panel, "Far From Finished," featuring Renee Blinkwolt (Managing Director, Ars Nova), Lisa McNulty (Producing Artistic Director, Women's Project Theater) and Ali Stroker (Actress, Oklahoma!). This conversation focuses on the challenges women face in the theater industry and some of the solutions they or their organizations have implemented to help fix them.

New this year, after our final panel there will be a career coaching exercise with esteemed executive coach Elaine Davidson. Davidson's years of experience for some of the world's prominent consulting and financial services offer a unique perspective for women in the workplace.

Celia Keenan-Bolger and Mandy Gonzalez will serve as co-hosts for the day and ASL interpretation will be provided throughout the event.

In addition to announcing some of the panelists for this year's Women's Day on Broadway, Women of Broadway is proud to announce its inaugural advisory committee, formed to lead the year-round strategy and execution of all events related to Women's Day on Broadway. The committee is led by, Anne Quart (Vice President of Production & Co- Producer), who is joined by two other women from within Disney Theatrical Productions, Myriah Bash (General Manager) and Liz Botros (Manager Domestic Touring & Planning), along with three women from the community, Kristin Caskey (Executive Vice President of Content and Creative, Ambassador Theatre Group), Katie Dalton (Executive Vice President, Audience Rewards), and Valerie Lau-Kee Lai (Producing Director, Broadway Cares).

"Women's Day on Broadway" will be held on Tuesday, March 10th, 1:00- 4:00p.m., at the New Amsterdam Theater, home of Broadway's hit musical Aladdin. Women's Day on Broadway strives to be inclusive and intersectional, and invites professionals of all gender identities and expressions working in entertainment and those interested in the topic to attend the event free of charge.

For more information and to reserve your ticket, visit the home for Women's Day on Broadway, WomenOfBroadway.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You