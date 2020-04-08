Celebrate Passover With THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Virtual Listening Party

Ghostlight Records will host a special online "Listening Party" to celebrate Passover tomorrow - Thursday, April 9 at 4:00 PM Eastern - for THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Original Cast Recording.

As Jews all over the world celebrate the holiday, the label is inviting you to come together virtually and listen to the story of Moses as told through the beautiful score by Stephen Schwartz. Tune in at the label's YouTube channel HERE

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is the new musical based on the acclaimed Dreamworks Animation film. The cast album was released in digital and streaming formats, Friday, April 3. A physical CD will be available later this year. Featuring the "miraculous music" (Time Out London) of Stephen Schwartz, the album is produced by Dominick Amendum and Stephen Schwartz, with Kurt Deutsch serving as Executive Producer. To download or stream the album, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/princeofegypt

With a cast and orchestra of almost 60 artists, "this truly phenomenal production" (BBC London) has music and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 brand new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with five of his acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film ("Deliver Us," "All I Ever Wanted," "Through Heaven's Eyes," "The Plagues," and the Academy Award-winning "When You Believe," which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as well as a UK and Ireland chart-topping winner's single for The X-Factor). "Brought to life in truly epic fashion" (Mirror Online), THE PRINCE OF EGYPT premiered at London's Dominion Theatre on February 25, 2020.

"An utterly stand-out cast" (WhatsOnStage) of 43 features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

The production is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusions by Chris Fisher; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander and Michael Park.

A milestone in cinematic achievement and first released in 1998, DreamWorks' The Prince of Egypt captivated audiences across the world and has been hailed as "one of the greatest animated films of all time" (Evening Standard) and "a stunning film" (The Guardian).





