Celebrate MEAN GIRLS Day at Drybar, Gregory's and More

Mean Girls is set to commemorate "Mean Girls Day" - because this year October 3rd falls on a Pink Wednesday - with a special free fan performance on Wednesday, October 3rd for those who won the lottery in August.

Now, the production has announced local New York City businesses that will be partnering with Mean Girls to celebrate the day by offering special customer discounts and purchase incentives. See the list below, with more local and national partners to be announced soon. For more information, visit www.meangirlsonbroadway.com/oct3.

HASWELL GREEN'S

Calling all Queen Bees! Haswell Green's (located across the street from the August Wilson Theatre) will be a hive of activity on October 3rd. Lottery winners for the free fan performance that evening can pick up their tickets here from 12pm to 6pm, and fans can enjoy a full Mean Girlsmenu all day.

TANNER SMITH'S, DUTCH FRED'S AND VIDA VERDE

In the mood for a Hump Day Treat? Stop by one of Haswell Green's sister restaurants, serving up Mean Girls cocktails all day on October 3rd.

DRYBAR

Why is your hair so big? Because you got it done at Drybar. On October 3rd, Mean Girls is taking over the Bryant Park Drybar location. Come sip rosé and watch the Mean Girls film all while getting a Gretchen Wieners-worthy blowout. You never know who might drop by! And check out all other 26 locations for special Mean Girls surprises.

BLACK TAP

Is whipped cream a carb? Treat yourself to a Mean Girls CrazyShake™ available at all Black Tap locations from September 12th to September 16th and again on October 3rd.

GREGORYS

Starting September 24th, Gregorys Coffee located on 50th St. and 7th Ave. will feature a Mean Girls-inspired latte and donut. Wear pink on October 3rd (it is a Wednesday, after all) and get 50% off your order!

BULLETIN

Why are we so obsessed with Bulletin? Because it's a store by women, for women, with products made and sold by women. On October 3rd, visit their flagship location in Union Square and enjoy the Mean Girls section of the store complete with pink candy and other surprises. Save 15% when you use code "MEAN GIRLS."

RICKY'S NYC

If we could change the world, we'd make it Halloween every single day. And we're pretty sure Ricky's NYC feels the same way! Throughout the month of October, visit one of the participating locations to check out the Mean Girls window displays and pick up a pair of mouse ears for Halloween. Duh.

DYLAN'S CANDY BAR

Treat yourself to some Mean Girls goodies available at all 3 Dylan's locations. While satisfying your sweet tooth, you can snap a pic in the "So You Think You're Really Pretty" Selfie Station, enjoy a free "Is Butter a Carb?" popcorn and more! Plus, patrons wearing pink will receive a special discount.

TRIVIA A.D.

Put your schquillz to the test at Mean Girls Trivia, hosted by Trivia A.D., featuring questions about the beloved film and a special round on the Broadway musical. Sign up now to secure your spot at 1 of 4 participating locations! Oh, and did we mention there will be some seriously fetch prizes?! Tribeca Tap House; https://bit.ly/2Nmj1Kp Slattery's Midtown Pub; https://bit.ly/2MSNIdd Big Daddy's - UWS; https://bit.ly/2BNnrbS Big Daddy's - Gramercy; https://bit.ly/2P7rQIH



Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street), where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017.Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2019.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

