Catalyst Quartet, The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Quartet in Residence, Performs on Instruments from the Museum's Collection, December 9

Catalyst Quartet performs program on Met instruments from 1890s

By: Nov. 08, 2023

On Saturday, December 9, Click Here, MetLiveArts’ 2023–24 Quartet in Residence, will perform a special program featuring instruments built in the 1890s by August Gemünder & Sons.

Catalyst Quartet will be joined by Jayson Kerr Dobney, the Frederick P. Rose Curator in Charge of the Department of Musical Instruments, to discuss this rarely matched instrument family that was conceived and constructed to be played together. 

Program:

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 76 No. 4, "Sunrise"

George Gershwin: Lullaby for String Quartet

Florence Price: "Clementine" from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint

Philip Glass: "Mishima / Closing" from String Quartet No. 3, "Mishima

Jessie Montgomery: Strum 

Saturday, December 9, 7 p.m.

The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium, The Met Fifth Avenue

Tickets start at $35 ($30 + $5 fee)

MetLiveArts tickets include Museum admission on the day of the event, during Museum hours only. 






