Casts of MRS. DOUBTFIRE, SIX. ANNIE Anniversary, LES MIS Reunion and More This Week on STARS IN THE HOUSE

"Stars in the House", a daily online show to benefit The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, announced next week's lineup of guests:

BROADWAY REUNIONS

Sunday, April 19 at 2PM ET

Les Misérables Original Broadway Company including John Caird, Randy Graff, Judy Kuhn, Michael Maguire, Terrence Mann and Frances Ruffelle

Sunday, April 19 at 8PM ET

Tony-winning icon Chita Rivera (West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman)

Monday, April 20 at 2PM ET

Mrs. Doubtfire Broadway Company featuring Analise Scarpaci, Jenn Gambatese and Rob McClure

Tuesday, April 21 at 2PM ET

Annie celebrates the 43rd anniversary of its Broadway opening. Guests include Annie original orphans: Andrea McArdle (Original Broadway Company as Annie), Diana Barrows (Original Broadway Company as Tessie), Danielle Brisebois (Original Broadway Company as Molly), Shelley Bruce (Original Broadway Company as Kate), Robyn Finn Moosey (Original Broadway Company as Pepper) and Janine Ruane (Original Broadway Company as July).

Friday, April 24 at 2PM ET

The Queens from SIX, with writers and creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

PLAYS IN THE HOUSE

Saturday, April 18 at 2PM ET

Bakersfield Mist starring Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub

Wednesday, April 22 at 2PM ET

The Little Dog Laughed starring Julie White, Johnny Galecki, Neal Huff and Zoe Lister-Jones

Saturday, April 25 at 2PM ET

Arms & The Man from The Shaw Project with Alison Fraser, Tom Hewitt, Lauren Molina, Ismenia Mendes, Daniel Davis, Christian Conn and Daniel Jenkins

Saturday, May 2 at 2PM ET

Tiny Beautiful Things starring Nia Vardalos and original off-Broadway cast

TV REUNIONS

Monday, April 20 at 8PM ET

Cast reunion of Hulu's "Difficult People" including: Derrick Baskin, Billy Eichner, Cole Escola, Julie Klausner, Andrea Martin, Shakina Nayfack, Gabourey Sidibe and James Urbaniak

Tuesday, April 21 at 8PM ET

Cast reunion of "One Day at a Time" including: Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Todd Grinnell, Justina Machado, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky

Joined by executive producers: Gloria Calderón Kellett, Norman Lear, Brent Miller and Mike Royce

Thursday, April 23 at 8PM ET

Cast reunion of "China Beach" including: Michael Boatman, Dana Delany, Nancy Giles, Marg Helgenberger, Jeff Kober, Robert Picardo and Concetta Tomei

Friday, April 24 at 8PM ET

Cast reunion of "Dallas" including Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Steve Kanaly and Charlene Tilton

"Stars in The House" will continue to share music, plays and behind-the-scenes stories-all while raising money for The Actors Fund's Emergency Financial Assistance Program in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic-thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation.

"Stars in the House", which officially kicked off on March 16th is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News. Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more. Since the first show, "Stars in the House" has raised more than $218,780 to benefit The Actors Fund.

In addition to its regular twice-a-day streaming and ability for viewers to watch it on their own time "Stars in the House" has teamed up with SiriusXM. SiriusXM will be the exclusive audio broadcasting partner delivering the show to listeners daily on Volume (channel 106) and On Broadway (channel 72). SiriusXM subscribers can catch "Stars in the House" weekday mornings at 9:00 a.m. ET on Volume channel 106, with favorite program excerpts airing throughout the day on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel 72. Listeners can also follow Seth on Seth Speaks and Seth's Big Fat Broadway, two regularly scheduled programs that air on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel. "Stars in the House" will air commercial-free on SiriusXM. The program is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen on demand on the SiriusXM app, and at home on a variety of connected devices. For more info to activate your streaming access or to sign up for a trial subscription, go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome.

With shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music and many other areas of entertainment, the need is great and growing. Since March 18th, The Actors Fund has provided more than $5,246,983 in emergency financial assistance to over 4,383 people who work in performing arts and entertainment. This emergency financial assistance is helping our most vulnerable and those in financial crisis with assistance for basic living expenses such as essential medications, to help prevent evictions, and to pay for food or utilities.

As the situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, The Actors Fund has temporary transitioned to online and phone-based services, which remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit www.actorsfund.org/Donate.





