This is the fourth and final Broadway in Bryant Park of 2023.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Casts of & JULIET, BACK TO THE FUTURE & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park

Today, July 27, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park concludes its 2023 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 am ET, with performances running from 12:30–1:30 pm ET on the Bryant Park Stage.

Today's performances will include: Little Shop of Horrors (Pre-show), & Juliet, Back To The Future, New York, New York, and Shucked, with hosts 106.7 LITE FM Host Cubby & Christine.

Highlights from Broadway in Bryant Park 2023.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.

**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.



