Casting Complete For THE GREAT SOCIETY on Broadway, Starring Brian Cox, Marc Kudisch, Bryce Pinkham, and More!

Producers announced today final casting and the opening night for Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan's THE GREAT SOCIETY, his new play celebrating Lyndon B. Johnson's legacy, directed by Bill Rauch (All the Way). The Great Society continues the journey begun by All the Way.

Joining the 19-member ensemble cast are Marchánt Davis as Stokely Carmichael, Brian Dykstra as Adam Walinsky, Barbara Garrick as Ladybird Johnson, David Garrison as Richard Nixon; Ty Jones as Reverend Ralph Abernathy, Christopher Livingston as James Bevel,Angela Pierce as Pat Nixon, Matthew Rauch as Robert McNamara, Nikkole Salter as Coretta Scott King, Tramell Tillman as Bob Moses, and Ted Deasy & Robyn Kerr as Ensemble, with the previously announced Brian Cox as Lyndon B. Johnson, Grantham Coleman making his Broadway debut as Martin Luther King Jr., Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen, Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover, and Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey. The cast of this striking theatrical event features a company of actors portraying more than fifty characters in two-dozen locations, including other such figures as Jimmie Lee Jackson, Reverend Dobynes, Hosea Williams, Marquette Fry, Governor George Wallace, Sherriff Jim Clark, Norman Morrison, General William Westmoreland, Seymore Trammell, Stanley Levison and Sally Childress.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

Performances will begin Friday, September 6, 2019, and open officially on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th St). This is a 12-week limited engagement.

The creative team includes David Korins (sets), Linda Cho (costumes), David Weiner (lights), Paul James Prendergast (composer/sound), Victoria Sagady (projections) and Daniel Swee (casting).

Tickets are available by calling 800-447-7400, online at GreatSocietyBroadway.com or in person at the Lincoln Center Theater box office. Ticket prices range from $107-157.





