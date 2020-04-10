Cast of LITTLE DID I KNOW Including Lesli Margherita, Sam Tsui, Laura Marano & More to Livestream Improvised Jam Session
The Audio Drama Initiative today announced that the cast and creators of the new podcast musical LITTLE DID I KNOW, the first Broadway-level podcast musical, will present a special interactive "improvised jam session" on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 5pm EST, 2pm PST, and 10pm BST. The special live stream will be hosted at The Audio Drama Initiative's YouTube home page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCiuzimMLRFk-hFRY0afeyw/featured
Hosted by Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita, with Disney star Laura Marano, YouTube stars Kurt Hugo Schneider, Sam Tsui, Casey Breves, Alex Blue, and Broadway veterans Jennifer Blood, and E. Clayton Cornelious performing some if its 22 original songs and interacting with fans. Composer three-time Tony Award Winner Doug Besterman (The Producers, Thoroughly Modern Millie), lyricist Marcy Heisler (Ever After), director Marlo Hunter, and producer Robert Barandes will also participate, discussing the show, and providing a sneak peek at its narrative.
LITTLE DID I KNOW's lyrics are by Oscar and Golden Globe award winner Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose) along with Heisler. It features a book by New York Times best-selling author Lou Aronica and Johanna Besterman based on the novel by award-winning producer Mitchell Maxwell (Stomp!, Damn Yankees, Pulitzer Prize winner Dinner with Friends). It also features arrangements and musical direction by Jeffrey Saver, orchestrations by Michael Morris, and editing and sound design by Dave Hart. Casting was by Robin Carus and General Management is by Five Points Theatrical (Carl Vorwerk and Mahaley Jacobs).
Soon after its debut, the show rose to #3 position on the U.S. Apple podcast charts and the top 40 among all podcasts nationally - making it one of the most successful podcast musicals ever. Episodes of the new musical will be released every Tuesday through May 12. A digital podcast soundtrack recording, produced by Broadway Records and featuring the podcast's original twenty-two songs, is also available everywhere music is sold.
LITTLE DID I KNOW tells the story of a group of friends - recent college graduates - who bring a broken-down summer theatre back to life in 1976. The summer will be different from anything they expected. Told over nine episodes, approximately thirty minutes each, LITTLE DID I KNOW includes twenty-two original songs.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
VIDEO: Actor Handcuffed by LAPD While Making Self-Tape of August Wilson Monologue
When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that ... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To June
In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in ... (read more)
With Closure Official BEETLEJUICE Considering Future Production Plans; Tour
With this morning's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final perf... (read more)