Cast Revealed for Antonio Banderas-Led COMPANY in Spain

This morning the Soho CaixaBank Theater hosted BroadwayWorld Spain for a first look at the Antonio Banderas-led production of company COMPANY, the musical by Stephen Sondheim, which will premiere in Malaga in November.

Directed by Antonio Banderas, who will play Bobby, the musical will have a brilliant cast, full of great performers from the Musical Theater community in Spain: María Adamuz, Roger Berruezo, Albert Bolea, Lorena Calero, Lydia Fairén, Dulcinea Juárez, Silvia Luchetti, Anna Moliner, Julia Möller, Paco Morales, Marta Ribera, Carlos Seguí, Rubén Yuste, Nando González, and as standbys - Pepa Lucas, Beatriz Mur, Mariola Peña and Ángel Saavedra.

The musical director for COMPANY will be Arturo Díez Boscovich, leading a band of twenty-six musicians.

COMPANY debuted on Broadway in 1970 and was the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Photo: Daniel Perez