Cast Revealed For Workshop of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Modern CINDERELLA Re-Telling

May. 19, 2019  

Casting has been revealed for the recent London workshop of Andrew Lloyd Webber's modern musical remake of Cinderella.

As previously reported, the musical had an industry preview at The Other Palace in London last week. Some of Broadway's most notable producers and theatre owners flew out for the presentation.

Now, the cast for the preview has been revealed on Twitter by theatre critic Mark Shenton.

The cast includes Carrie Hope Fletcher as Cinderella, Tyrone Huntley as Sebastian, Gary Wilmot as Jean, Ruthie Henshall as Queen, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Stepmother, Sophie Isaacs as Adele, and Rebecca Trehearn as Marie.

The ensemble included Lucy Anderson, Dan Buckley, Charlie Burn, Ronan Burns (Duke), Darragh Cowley, Daniel Crowder, Jonny Fines (Prince Charming), Ahmed Hamad, Danny Michaels, Jo Napthine, Oliver Ormson (Dorian), Jemma Revell, and Gabriella Williams.

In Lloyd Webber's retelling the classic fairy tale gets a makeover that includes a feisty, fiery version of the titular princess who falls in love with an awkward oddball named Sebastian, and a gay love story involving Prince Charming and a duke.

The musical features lyrics by David Zippel and a book by actress and writer Emerald Fennel.



Related Articles


15 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Long-Running Show...

More Hot Stories For You

  • Stephen Schwartz Speaks Up About How the Story of PIPPIN Was Told on FOSSE/VERDON
  • VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Sings DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'You Will Be Found'
  • HAMILTON Announces Chicago Closing Date
  • Where Do You Belong? Stats from the Most Represented Schools on Broadway Part 3
  • Bryan Cranston, HADESTOWN & More Win at the 2019 Drama League Awards- The Full List!
  • TOOTSIE to Launch National Tour in 2020; West End, Australia, and Japan Productions Announced!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup