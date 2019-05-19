Cast Revealed For Workshop of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Modern CINDERELLA Re-Telling

Casting has been revealed for the recent London workshop of Andrew Lloyd Webber's modern musical remake of Cinderella.

As previously reported, the musical had an industry preview at The Other Palace in London last week. Some of Broadway's most notable producers and theatre owners flew out for the presentation.

Now, the cast for the preview has been revealed on Twitter by theatre critic Mark Shenton.

The cast includes Carrie Hope Fletcher as Cinderella, Tyrone Huntley as Sebastian, Gary Wilmot as Jean, Ruthie Henshall as Queen, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Stepmother, Sophie Isaacs as Adele, and Rebecca Trehearn as Marie.

The ensemble included Lucy Anderson, Dan Buckley, Charlie Burn, Ronan Burns (Duke), Darragh Cowley, Daniel Crowder, Jonny Fines (Prince Charming), Ahmed Hamad, Danny Michaels, Jo Napthine, Oliver Ormson (Dorian), Jemma Revell, and Gabriella Williams.

In Lloyd Webber's retelling the classic fairy tale gets a makeover that includes a feisty, fiery version of the titular princess who falls in love with an awkward oddball named Sebastian, and a gay love story involving Prince Charming and a duke.

The musical features lyrics by David Zippel and a book by actress and writer Emerald Fennel.





